Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Of Her Kids Circa 2004: ‘Babies’

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa love to share throwback photos of their family and she just posted a sweet one on Instagram that her fans will not want to miss. Mark and Kelly’s three children are quite grown up at this point, but on Tuesday, she was revisiting an adorable family moment that took place quite a few years ago.

According to the caption Ripa shared with this photo, this was a truly unique throwback she chose to post. It turns out that this Ripa-Consuelos shot is something she came across in a photo album and she could not resist showing it to her millions of fans.

Ripa joked that this snapshot had been taken with a film camera, developed via traditional methods, and actually put into a true photo album. Based on some of the comments under the post, it’s clear that many of Kelly’s followers got a chuckle out of thinking back to that era of developing family photo collections.

Kelly did not know exactly when this photo was taken. However, she estimated that it was probably in 2003 or 2004. Kelly and Mark’s youngest son Joaquin Consuelos was born in February 2003, and he certainly looks less than 2-years-old as he’s hanging out in his dad’s arms. Given that, Ripa’s guess seems about right.

As Mark stands with Joaquin in his arms, Kelly holds the couple’s daughter Lola Consuelos in hers. Lola recently turned 18-years-old, graduated from high school, and started college, but in this Instagram throwback, she’s wearing an adorable gingham and lace dress and appears to be around 3-years-old.

Michael Consuelos appears to be around 5 or so in this family photo. These days, he is 22-years-old and stars on Riverdale as he attends New York University.

In this family photo, Kelly, Mark, and Michael are grinning from ear-to-ear. However, Lola and Joaquin look far less enthusiastic about this situation.

Naturally, Ripa’s fans loved this photo. Kelly has 2.5 million people following her personal Instagram page and more than 40,000 of them had liked this picture in the first hour that it was on her page.

More than 450 comments piled up in that brief timeframe and some followers joked that they would love to see the family recreate this photo now. Other fans of Ripa’s noted that Kelly and Mark never seem to change or age and many gushed over how precious the photo is.

There were also multiple references to Kelly’s bible sprinkled among the comments. This is a reference Ripa recently explaining that her childhood bible has become something of a storage spot for treasured family mementos.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ fans never get tired of seeing these photos from the family’s earlier days. It doesn’t seem that all five family members manage to be photographed together all that often, so it’s easy to see why Ripa couldn’t resist sharing this one on Instagram.