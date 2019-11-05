‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim Reunites With Son Hart Amid Nanny Scandal

Jim Edmonds was seen caring for Hart on Tuesday.

Jim Edmonds spent time with his 17-month-old son, Hart, on Tuesday, November 5, following a messy split from his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds.

After the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on Monday that Jim hadn’t even seen their children, including Hart’s twin brother, Hayes, and his older sister, two-year-old Aspen, since he moved out of their home at the end of last month, the baseball legend took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself with the ailing child.

“A little oxygen therapy with the Hart,” Jim wrote in a photo shared to his Instagram Story, via a report from Us Weekly magazine.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Meghan confirmed their son had been diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage” in July, just weeks after her husband was caught in a text message scandal after sending a number of inappropriate photos and videos to another woman. Since then, month Meghan and Jim have been chronicling the care of their child on their social media pages.

Jim and Meghan welcomed their twin boys in June 2018 after she underwent in-vitro fertilization, which she also used to conceive their first child.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan told Us Weekly magazine on Monday that Jim hadn’t seen their kids since their split and insisted that his failure to spend time with them had nothing to do with her.

Jim and Meghan parted ways last month after he filed for divorce after being accused of allegedly cheating on Meghan with one of their nannies, which both he and the nanny denied.

Loading...

Meghan went on to say that while her daughter Aspen was very aware of her father’s absence, she appeared to be more concerned with the reason her iPad wasn’t working. As Meghan explained, Jim reported the device stolen after their split in an effort to remove all information from it until he was able to get it back in his possession.

“She can’t use it anymore but I kind of like that she has to make creative fun. The twins are unaware anything happened,” Meghan explained.

While Meghan and Jim’s children are still quite young, the former reality star did address their breakup with Aspen after Jim removed all of his belongings from the closet they once shared. As for Jim, who Meghan married in October 2014, she revealed that he hadn’t even asked her about how she told Aspen about their split, nor did he seemed at all concerned about the way in which he left Aspen and their family.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.