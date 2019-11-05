Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Rey Wins

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, November 6, bring a big realization for Phyllis as she overhears secrets at The Grand Phoenix. Speaking of secrets, Chloe and Kevin try to help out Chelsea as they go undercover while Rey helps Sharon with her schoolwork.

Phyllis (Michelle Staff0rd) comes to a realization, according to SheKnows Soaps. She’s a dangerous woman, and yet her business partners Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) aren’t overly cautious when they speak about secrets around The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Phyllis uses that to her advantage, and she realizes that something is going on between Chelsea and Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise).

Phyllis notes that Simon is holding something over Chelsea’s head, and she even sees Simon threaten Connor. No doubt, Phyllis is putting everything together — soon, Chelsea will have both Simon and Phyllis to contend with because Phyllis will find a way to use this information for her own benefit.

Meanwhile, Chelsea gets a little help from her friends when Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) work undercover. They’re trying to shake the mysterious Simon Black, so Chloe and Kevin pose as federal agents who ask questions about the hotel guest — loudly. Unfortunately for Chelsea, it looks like Simon is unflappable. It’s quite likely that he does not buy the undercover bit from the ersatz cops, and Chelsea may find herself seeking a different solution soon, especially when Simon threatens Connor. She is going to have to call in more help, but with Nick (Joshua Morrow) running for the city council, it seems unlikely that she will turn to him.

Loading...

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) steps up to help Sharon (Sharon Case). Although Sharon graduated with a degree last fall before she and Nick called off their trip down the aisle, she’s studying once again. Sharon is determined to become a therapist after all these years. Serving as a pseudo-therapist at the coffee house all these years helped her realize her true calling. Plus, assisting Connor (Judah Mackey) recently further cemented Sharon’s resolve.

All the schoolwork, studying, and tests involved, though, leave Sharon incredibly stressed out. She’s busy trying to run Crimson Lights and keep her relationship with Rey on track while also being a mother and a student. It’s enough to overwhelm anybody. However, Rey shows up and offers to support Sharon by helping her study for her upcoming test. Sharon is grateful to have somebody like him who understands how important it is to finish her degree and become a therapist. With his kindness, Rey continues winning Sharon’s heart.