Jenelle Evans Reportedly Granted Restraining Order Against Ex, Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Said To Be ‘In Hiding’

Jenelle Evans has reportedly been granted a restraining order on her estranged husband, David Eason, nearly a week after making the shocking announcement that she was leaving him.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that the former Teen Mom 2 star was granted the order and that her husband was served with the temporary order. A source told the site that the mom-of-three is currently in hiding and she does not intend on returning to her home in North Carolina.

“She has left the state and does not plan to come back to North Carolina for her stuff or anything. The kids are with her,” the source told the site.

The source detailed why Jenelle was reportedly granted the restraining order and claimed that since David has been served, Jenelle can move ahead with divorce proceedings.

However, filing for divorce isn’t going to happen immediately. In the state of North Carolina, a couple must be separated for a year in order to divorce. The report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports David stated Jenelle has not filed for a legal separation. The source explained to the site Jenelle’s divorce plans.

“She is going to file in [another state] so that she can bypass that,” the source claimed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David Eason took to his own social media accounts and claimed he was going to file a missing persons report for Jenelle and their daughter Ensley. Reportedly, David did call emergency services and a report was made, but nothing has been filed yet.

Last weekend, David had Ensley while Jenelle was in New York City. The timing of her trip caught the attention of Teen Mom 2 fans as it was the same time the reunion special was filming. Reportedly, Jenelle met with MTV while in the Big Apple, but she did not appear on the reunion special. Upon returning from the trip, Jenelle reportedly picked up her daughter and left.

The mom-of-three has not been on social media since she made the announcement that she was leaving David on Halloween. She took to her Instagram to post two photos with lengthy text detailing her decision. In her post, she noted that she was focused some “big life decisions.” She claimed that her time away from the reality television show made her look at her life “differently.” She explained she was leaving her husband and that it was what was “best.” She has not posted to any of her social media sites since.