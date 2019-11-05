‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Says Husband Shane Hasn’t Left Her Side After Her Hip Replacement Surgery

Emily Simpson went under the knife last month.

Emily Simpson’s husband, Shane Simpson, has gotten a bad rap on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Yet, off-screen, he’s proving to be quite the catch.

Following rumors of a potential split, which were prompted by Shane saying some not-so-nice things about his wife on the show, Emily took to her Instagram page to reveal that Shane hasn’t left her side since she underwent hip replacement surgery at the end of last month.

“I’ve definitely felt better, but I’m trying to stay positive and focus on healing and remembering all the amazing people in my life!” Emily wrote in the caption of a November 3 selfie. “My babies, my dog, and my husband haven’t left my side.”

While Emily made it clear to her fans and followers that she was in a lot of physical pain, she added that she was doing exceptionally well when it came to her emotional state because her heart was so filled with love, while also noting that her family is her “everything.”

Emily and Shane share three children, who are frequently seen alongside them on episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In addition to the Instagram post Emily shared applauding her husband for his support, she’s also posted plenty of messages on her Instagram stories for her online audience about how she’s been doing since going under the knife.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily opened up about her marriage to Shane during an interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish last month. At the time, she revealed that despite the hardships she and Shane faced during Season 14, their marriage was very much intact and going strong.

“My marriage is in a better place than it ever has been in my whole life, and I think that’s because there’s a level of self-awareness that would have never been there if it wouldn’t have been right there,” she explained.

According to Emily, all the backlash she and her husband received in regard to his behavior and the way he speaks to her has been worth it. Appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County has allowed her husband to see their marriage as an outsider, she stated. It also allowed Shane to hear what others were saying about what a great wife Emily has been to him.

“I think there was a light bulb that went off in his head that was like, yeah, I have a great wife,” Emily explained.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.