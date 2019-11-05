David Eason Says Jenelle Evans & Daughter Ensley Are Missing, ‘Teen Mom 2’ Drama Escalates As He Calls Police

It looks as if things might get pretty ugly in the split between former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her estranged husband, David Eason. Just days after she announced that she was ending her marriage, reports indicate that he contacted the authorities and alleged that Jenelle and their daughter, Ensley Eason, were missing.

According to Radar Online, Eason shared a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday detailing that he had filed a missing person’s report for Jenelle and Ensley. He said that Jenelle had disappeared and that he had no contact with either his estranged wife or the 2-year-old child they share.

The media outlet confirmed that Eason did call emergency services in Columbus County, North Carolina about the situation. It seems that authorities detailed that Eason had made a report, but that it had not yet been filed.

Jenelle has not posted any updates to her Twitter or Instagram pages in the wake of these claims from David. In fact, at least for the moment, it appears that she’s taking a break from social media entirely since posting about the split last week.

It appears that Eason may have since deleted that initial Facebook page where he alleged that Evans and their daughter had disappeared. However, he also hasn’t posted any updates or clarifications indicating that the situation has been resolved.

Not all Teen Mom fans are even convinced that this split between Jenelle and David is entirely legitimate. Granted, the fact that he did call the authorities to claim that Jenelle and Ensley have disappeared would be a big step to take if this breakup were not legitimate.

According to reports from Radar Online, Evans has yet to officially file for divorce. The outlet says they confirmed that status with the Columbus County Clerk of Court.

Us Weekly is also reporting details about Eason’s Facebook post where he noted that he had called the police because he couldn’t figure out where Jenelle and Ensley were. The outlet noted that they have yet to confirm his statement.

When will Jenelle Evans pop up on social media again? Has she made contact with David Eason since he initially posted about her supposed disappearance?

This Teen Mom 2 family has navigated plenty of dramatic situations over the years, and the past year or so has been especially turbulent. Fans may not know what comes next for David Eason, Jenelle Evans, and their daughter Ensley, but it seems likely that much of the chaos will be documented via their various social media pages.