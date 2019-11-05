Kristen Stewart Says She’s Going To Propose To Girlfriend Dylan Meyer During Howard Stern Interview

Kristen Stewart said that she can't wait to marry her girlfriend.

Kristen Stewart got surprisingly candid about her love life during her Tuesday appearance on Howard Stern’s SIRIUS XM radio show. The Charlie’s Angels actress revealed that she wants to marry her current girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, and she’s already been planning the perfect way to propose to her.

Kristen doesn’t usually share many details about her love life, but when Howard Stern asked the 29-year-old actress if she’s in love right now, her answer was an emphatic “Yes.” The radio host also quizzed Kristen on whether she plans on proposing to her girlfriend, and she didn’t hesitate when she told him that she’s “absolutely” going to pop the question to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

“I can’t f*cking wait,” she said.

Kristen Stewart’s direct response to such a personal question seemingly stunned Howard Stern.

“Really? This is big,” he said.

Stern pressed Stewart on when she’s planning to propose, and she hinted that it will be in the near future by saying that “good things happen fast.” Stern also tried to get the actress to reveal how she’ll pop the question to Meyer, but Stewart pointed out that telling him would ruin the surprise. She did, however, say that Meyer already knows that she wants to get married; it’s something that the couple has discussed.

“I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do,” Kristen said of how she’ll propose.

Kristen Stewart also spilled some details about how her relationship with Dylan Meyer began. She revealed that she first met the screenwriter while working on a movie, and she didn’t see her again until six years later when they attended the same birthday party.

“I was like, where have you been and how have I not known you?” Kristen said of their second encounter.

The actress even talked about the first time she told Dylan that she loved her. She said that it happened while they were out with a group of Dylan’s friends at “some sh*tty bar” two weeks after they began seeing each other. When the rest of the group left, Kristen, who described herself as “impulsive,” shared her feelings with Dylan.

“I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f*cking in love with you,'” Kristen recalled saying.

Kristen explained why she and Dylan make such a great match, saying that they’re both “scum bags” who “felt like trolls as kids.” Dylan has also publicly declared her love for Kristen. Late last month, she shared a photo of the two kissing on her Instagram page.

According to E! News, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer began dating back in August. Kristen’s last serious relationship before that was her on-again, off-again romance with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell. However, her most high-profile relationship was with her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson. Kristen recently said that she and Rob didn’t talk about their relationship during interviews because they just wanted “to control one aspect” of their headline-grabbing romance. Clearly, she’s a bit more comfortable talking about her love life these days.