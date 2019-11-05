Ashley Graham Flaunts Baby Bump In Custom Figure-Hugging Iridescent Dress

Model Ashley Graham has shied away from showing off her baby bump during her pregnancy, and the expectant mother thrilled her 9.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent post.

The mother-to-be posted a series of images of herself wearing a stunning iridescent dress that featured ruching from her chest down, which showed off her changing figure. The gown shifted from a green to purple color depending on the lighting and angle. Graham’s ample cleavage peeked out of the garment’s top, which featured spaghetti straps. Although she’s sporting a growing bump, Graham still rocked strappy, silver, high-heeled sandals with the look. The model wore her brunette locks in soft curls, which fell over her shoulders and down her back in the images. Graham wore glamorous makeup with a smoky eye and deep mauve lipstick, which she combined with strategic highlights and bronzer to provide a classic look. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl accessorized with large hoop earrings, several rings, and a black clutch.

In the caption, Graham noted that she presented the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Vogue Fashion Fund award to designer Christopher John Rogers. Rogers created the gown, which he called a custom iridescent Mint and Grape Slushie, that the model wore for the fashion event.

“ICONIC! Thank you for wearing it so well,” wrote the gown’s designer, including three green heart emoji.

Fans adored the look as well as the glimpse at the model’s ever-changing body. Within minutes, 116,000 Instagram users hit “like” in support of Graham’s latest post. Plus, almost 450 people took time to write a comment in the reply section praising the expectant mother’s fashion as well as expressing awe at her choice in footwear.

“Boomin! I needed this when I was pregnant, absolutely gorgeous,” a follower replied.

“How are your feet not swollen? Wow, amazing,” wondered one amazed fan.

“That dress is beautiful! You have ‘the glow!'” another gushed.

Loading...

Several followers chimed in and asked Graham about her due date, but she did not reply. In August, the model revealed that she and her husband, Justin Ervin, are expecting their first child together. Most likely, she waited until she was at least 13 weeks along to announce the happy news, which means she will probably welcome her child in late winter 2020, but so far, Graham has not confirmed her due date.

Throughout her pregnancy, Graham has posted a mix of throwbacks and images that show off her growing baby bump. The Inquisitr previously reported Graham shared a picture of herself wearing lingerie before she shared news of her pregnancy with the world.