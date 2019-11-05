‘Playboy’ Model Ana Cheri Shows Off Curves In Dangerously Tiny Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans On Instagram

Playboy Playmate and Instagram sensation Ana Cheri stunned her 12.4 million followers on Tuesday afternoon with a beautiful new photo of herself rocking a skimpy outfit.

The image, which the model stated was an advertisement for fast fashion brand Fashion Nova, showed Ana leaning up against a white wall and playing with her brown hair, which was tied up in a high ponytail. The bombshell’s long-sleeved black crop top featured ruched sides with ties that fell down her bare waist. The top’s deep V-neck and off-the-shoulder cut showed off even more skin. Ana wore no bra, exposing the top half of her ample cleavage. She paired the tiny crop top with a pair of light denim high-waisted jeans that put her gorgeous curves on full display.

Ana wore very few accessories with her look. Her neck was mostly bare except for a dainty Playboy bunny-shaped necklace. In addition, she wore a natural makeup look, including darkened eyebrows, light brown eye shadow, dark lashes, a light pink blush, and a light pink lipstick. She closed her eyes and flashed a beautiful, pearly-white smile for the camera with one hand running through the ends of her ponytail.

Ana finished off the look with a pair of big, square, black-framed glasses, which she spoke about in her caption. She told a quick story about not wanting to wear glasses as a child and revealed that she wears them to drive. She engaged with her fans by asking them if they wear glasses, too.

The post garnered over 110,000 likes in just four hours. In the comments, fans left a ton of love for the 33-year-old stunner.

“Yep!” one fan responded to Ana’s question. “You look great with them.”

“Wow your [SIC] looking so beautiful, one Love,” another follower added with a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful picture curves super cute,” a third fan said with flowers and red hearts.

Many others expressed their admiration for Ana using flame emoji and heart-eye emoji.

Like many other Instagram models today, Ana frequently shares outfits from Fashion Nova and calls herself an ambassador for the brand. On Monday, the Cheri Fit founder post in a cozy, sheer, white, knit Fashion Nova outfit, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Last week, Ana went a bit more formal in dark red mesh and velvet crop top and skirt set from the brand, which put her stunning curves on full display once again.