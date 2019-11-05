Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Stuns Her 10 Million Instagram Fans With A New Bikini Snapshot

Instagram model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa recently took to her page and wowed her 10.6 million fans with a new bikini picture, one that instantly sent temperatures soaring.

In the sultry snapshot, which the 21-year-old cyber star posted on Tuesday, November 5, the model could be seen rocking a skimpy blue string bikini that allowed her to flash a lot of skin.

The stunner teamed her bikini with a pair of white, high-heeled booties to infuse style and sexiness.

She wore her long and silky, raven-colored tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup. To keep it simple, yet sexy, the Arizona native ditched her accessories.

The picture was captured while the model was standing on a wooden staircase, as she leaned over the railing and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

To spice things up, Jailyne stuck her booty out, and provided her fans with a generous view of her well-toned thigh, long, sexy legs and her world-famous derriere.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, in the past, Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa has been touted by some media outlets as having “the sexiest booty on the internet.”

In the caption, the model sent a good morning message to her legion of admirers. She did not, however, specify the location of the picture.

Within three hours of going live, the hot picture has racked up more than 115,000 likes and about 1,100 comments, in which fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement and showered the model with numerous compliments.

Apart from Jailyne’s regular fans, many of her fellow Instagram models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support — a trend which is becoming more and more common on the phot0-sharing website. Some of them included Ana Lorde and Paola Castillo, among others.

“Just lost my No Nut November to your post again,” one of her fans commented, referring to the humorous internet challenge wherein men attempt to forgo orgasm for the month of November.

“Good morning to you gorgeous. Omg, [you’re] so perfect,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

“Wow what a pic, hottie. You [have a] very charming figure,” a third fan opined.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower wrote that Jailyne is perfect, adding that he wishes to marry her.

“Wow, so perfect and amazing! Marry me, please!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “the baddest on Instagram,” “so pretty,” and “goddess,” to praise the beautiful model.

The remaining followers used countless heart, kiss and fire emoji instead of long sentences, to let Jailyne know how much they adore her.