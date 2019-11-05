Kate Bock Flaunts Stunning Figure In Tiny White One-Piece Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated bombshell Kate Bock is showing off her gorgeous swimsuit body in her most recent social media post.

The blond-haired beauty has posed for some of the most well-known magazines on the planet and she’s never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure in a wide range of sexy outfits including bikinis and other sexy swimwear. Bock has modeled plenty of swimsuits for Sports Illustrated in her lifetime, with the most popular images being ones of her while clad in a bikini. In the most recent photograph that was shared for her legion of half a million Instagram followers, Bock tells fans that she had a 4 a.m. wakeup call.

Despite the early call time, the model still puts on a sizzling display in the image and she looks nothing short of runway ready. Kate does not specifically mention where exactly in the world she is in the shot but she struck a sexy pose on top of a white duvet cover in bed. The blue-eyed model faced her backside to the camera as she looked over her shoulder and gazed into the lens. The model wore her long tresses down and slightly messy while a few strands of her hair fell around her face.

In this particular image, the stunner appears to be makeup-free — going fresh-faced for the camera. The model accessorized the look with a gold necklace and freshly manicured nails. Bock also had her flawless figure on full display in the snapshot while clad in a tight-fitting white one-piece swimsuit that offered generous views of her toned backside. The post has only been live on the model’s Instagram page for a day but it’s garnered plenty of attention with over 21,000 likes and well over 200 comments.

Some of Kate’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that her body looks amazing while countless others express their thoughts by using flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji. Many others dropped the Sports Illustrated bombshell a line to let her know that they are huge fans. A few more followers took to the sexy shot to make mention of the 4 a.m. wakeup call.

“Who wouldn’t want to wake up and see Kate in that at 4am?,” one Instagrammer commented on the photo.

“You are my favorite swimsuit model. I like you..,” a second fan chimed in with a heart emoji.

“One of the most beautiful women on the planet!,” one more social media user chimed in.