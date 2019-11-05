Jennifer Aniston Wears Open-Back Dress On Instagram As She Gives Fans Rare Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Life

'The Morning Show' star showed her gorgeous black gown from behind.

Jennifer Aniston gave fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at one of her recent red carpet looks. Three weeks after joining Instagram, the 50-year-old star shared a candid photo of a plunging dress she wore to an event a few days after the premiere of her new series The Morning Show.

In the stunning photo, Aniston is wearing an open-back, black sleeveless gown as she walks with a group to a black-tie event. The Emmy-winning Friends alum looks like she means business as she carries a black clutch and heads towards the door. Aniston is wearing her long hair down in the photo, and her sleeveless, low-back dress shows off her incredibly toned arms. The star tagged the photo with the names of stylists Nina & Clare and makeup artist Angela Levin.

In the caption to the pic, Aniston referenced her go-to black dress color as she makes a play on the Will Smith movie Men in Black. The actress did not tag the location of the photo, but she has been doing a lot of press recently for The Morning Show, her new Apple TV+ series with pal Reese Witherspoon.

The rare look at Aniston behind-the-scenes racked up more than 3 million “likes” in just a few hours as well as endless comments and fire emoji from fans and famous friends.

Famous followers such as Jenna Dewan, Olivia Wilde, and Julianne Moore commented on Aniston’s post.

“Love that dress and the lady in it,” wrote Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo.

“Jen’s BACK in black, ” added What Not to Wear alum Stacy London.

“Wait do you have abs on your back too?” asked comedian and TV producer and writer Whitney Cummings.

“Wow you are as beautiful from the back as you are from the front,” another fan wrote to Aniston.

The look at Aniston from behind is the latest post to make headlines since the once-reluctant social media star made her Instagram debut on Oct. 15. The actress shocked fans when she jumped into the social media pool with a Friends cast reunion selfie with her former co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Since that time, Aniston has shared childhood photos, Friends clips, a Halloween throwback, and even a hilarious hair and makeup snap with her 18.5 million Instagram followers. With any luck, fans will get many more glam shots as Aniston shares more of her life on social media in the coming months.