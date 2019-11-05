Donald Trump’s Twitter Typos Make Them ‘Feel Personal,’ Says Scott Adams

During a recent appearance on Fox News’s morning show Fox & Friends, Dilbert creator Scott Adams appeared to promote his new book, Loserthink: How Untrained Brains Are Ruining America. He also touched on Donald Trump‘s Twitter typos, which he believes work in the president’s favor, Newsweek reports.

According to Adams, such typos make the tweets “feel personal” and help supporters feel “connected” to him.

“I think that even the typos end up working in his favor. Because you know he wrote it. That makes it feel personal and you feel connected to your leader in a way that we never have before.”

The 62-year-old entrepreneur praised the “authenticity” of Trump’s social media presence, which he believes is “raw.”

Adams claims that his new book provides “examples of easy ways to think” to “manage your Twitter life” to become as powerful as Trump.

Adams previously predicted that Trump would win both the Republican nomination and the presidency. He claimed that the Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, was not well received by men, suggesting that undecided males voters view Clinton as someone celebrating their “permanently diminished” role in society.

Although Adams did not endorse a candidate during the 2016 election, he has frequently spoken positively about Trump and dissected the way that the president approaches life, The Daily Beast reports. Adams claims the real estate billionaire is a “Clown Genius” and master of persuasion, pointing to Trump’s success in politics and its opposition to almost every prediction from the American pundit class.

“This has nothing to do with any logic. But history has turned on a few people—like the Founding Fathers and Jesus Christ come to mind—who used the same tricks: They describe to people a better vision of themselves.”

Adams believes Trump fits this model by directly calling on Americans’ identities and telling them he will make them feel “great.”

Scott Adams hammers home that point that Trump won't change. But he seems to think that's a feature and not a bug… pic.twitter.com/rCEDPUAfPc — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) June 19, 2016

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Adams previously faced backlash when he appeared to promote an app he co-founded, WhenHub, in the aftermath of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in California. One critic noted that the shooting was active at the time he pushed people to use his app instead of urging them to contact police.

Adams told witnesses to access the app, which compiles information and creates interactive displays that tell stories. These visualizations can be shared either to the company’s website or via social media. According to WhenHub, the app can be used by members of the media to connect with experts on various topics.