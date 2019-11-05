ABC News Anchor Amy Robach Says She Had ‘Unbelievable’ Info About Jeffrey Epstein ‘For 3 Years’ In Leaked Clip

The reporter has since claimed that the leaked video showed a moment of frustration and that the network did not have enough evidence to air the story in 2015.

#EpsteinCoverup trended on Twitter Tuesday after a right-wing group obtained and published a video of ABC News journalist Amy Robach reportedly talking off-air about having information implicating Jeffrey Epstein for several years, explaining how the story had been stopped from airing on ABC News on multiple occasions.

The video, which was obtained and posted by right-wing activist group Project Veritas, lit up social media as the ABC News anchor seemed to detail that she had knowledge of Epstein for several years. A clearly frustrated Robach, who appears to be on the set of Good Morning America, tells someone off camera that she had the story for three years following a 2015 interview with Victoria Roberts.

Roberts, one of Epstein’s accusers, has claimed Prince Andrew had sex with her when she was a teenager at the direction of Epstein, per The Independent. The British Royals deny the allegations.

“First of all, I was told ‘who’s Jeffrey Epstein, no one knows who that is; it’s a stupid story,” Robach said.

Robach also said in the clip that the royal family had threatened ABC News in a “million different ways” over the allegations against Prince Andrew. Robach seemed to suggest the story was stopped so the network could secure an interview with Will and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“She had pictures; she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years, we convinced her to come out, we convinced her to talk to us,” Robach said of Roberts.

Robach called her 2015 interview “unbelievable,” said they had “everything,” and even suggested ABC News had information to implicate former President Bill Clinton in the scandal.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, ABC News claimed that not all of Robach’s reporting in 2015 were fit per the news organization’s editorial standards.

“At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story,” the statement said. “Ever since, we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it. That work has led to a two-hour documentary and six-part podcast that will air in the new year.”

Robach also released a statement about the leaked clip on Tuesday to Project Veritas.

BREAKING: @abcnews anchor @arobach caught on 'hot mic' in August disgustedly exposing networks decision to strategically spike bombshell investigation into Jefferey Esptein over THREE YEARS AGO. Says what she had was "unbelievable" #EpsteinCoverup: https://t.co/HagfLpwKDn pic.twitter.com/fPvJc3JCCQ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2019

Loading...

Robach said that in the clip she was seen in what she described as a “private moment of frustration,” calling her interview with Virgina Roberts “important,” and she claimed the story did not have enough corroborating evidence to meet ABC News standards. In her comments about Prince Andrew and former President Clinton, Robach said those were not investigated claims by the network, but instead was just her repeating what she was told in the interview.

Robach, who appears on Good Morning America and 20/20, said that in the years that followed the interview no one at the network had asked her to stop investigating Epstein.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the right-leaning Project Veritas has in the past attempted to undermine media credibility. Citing a Project Veritas report that claimed the CNN president has an anti-Trump bias, President Trump last month claimed the CNN president was going to resign over allegations he had a vendetta against the president.