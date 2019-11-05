American Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Killer Curves In Skimpy, Black-And-White Bikini

Alexa Collins is rocking yet another bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

The American model debuted her latest swimwear look in a new Instagram photo shared on Tuesday, November 5, and her fans instantly went wild for the upload. The new snap saw the 24-year-old at what appeared to be a huge pool party, as the background of the shot was full of other attendees rocking their own pool day gear.

Alexa’s look for the daytime event was a sexy bikini from the popular online retailer Fashion Nova, and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The skimpy two-piece featured a bold, black-and-white pattern that alone was sure to turn more than a few heads — that is, if the blond bombshell’s killer curves hadn’t already captivated their attention.

The babe sent temperatures soaring on her page as she showed off the look that included a tiny top with triangle-shaped cups that were barely big enough to contain her voluptuous assets. In a unique twist, Alexa criss-crossed its shoulder straps in front of her chest, creating a cut-out design right in the middle of her chest that highlighted the ample amount of cleavage that was left well on display in the scandalous bikini.

On her lower half, the stunner sported the matching bottoms of her swimwear set that were equally-as-risque, if not more. The piece covered only what was necessary, leaving Alexa’s toned legs well within eyesight, while also flashing a glimpse at her curvy booty thanks to its high-cut, cheeky style. Its thin waistband was pulled up high on the model’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs, which often make an appearance on her Instagram page.

Alexa’s glam in the snap was worth noting as well. The social media sensation had her platinum tresses styled in voluminous waves that fell perfectly to frame her face. She was also dolled up with a full face of makeup that included her signature metallic pink lipstick, a dusting of blush and highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the stunner began showering her latest Instagram upload with love. As of this writing, the sizzling snap has already earned more than 1,800 likes after less than 30 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote, while another said that the model was “killing it.”

Loading...

“You are so beautiful girl,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has shown off her impressive figure on social media. Just yesterday, the model was in a bikini again for another steamy double Instagram update — this time a tiny green two-piece that left little to the imagination, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.