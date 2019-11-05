Melissa Gorga Teases Tons Of Drama To Come On ‘RHONJ’ Season 10

Melissa Gorga isn't holding back about Season 10 of 'RHONJ.'

Melissa Gorga promises fans plenty of drama in the upcoming tenth season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

We already know that Melissa and Season 9 newbie, Jennifer Aydin, will be butting heads. The Inquisitr previously reported on their shocking Season 10 feud.

While speaking exclusively to ET Online, Melissa explained her many issues with Jennifer, claiming she does “ridiculous, stupid things,” and more.

“It makes zero sense. And she tries to talk her way out of it and use her, like, she puts this voice on like, ‘Come on, ladies, let’s just have some fun!’ And we’re like, ‘Well, actually, no, you’re not funny.’ It’s, like, I don’t let her get away with anything.”

Jennifer was involved in several arguments during her first season on the show, largely due to her blunt personality and penchant for bragging. Melissa states that it took time to understand Jennifer.

“It took me a while to navigate her and try to figure out, is this girl doing this for attention?” she added.

Fans can also anticipate further fighting between Melissa and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. Teresa is currently dealing with her husband’s upcoming deportation. Yesterday, The Inquisitr detailed Teresa’s growing anxiety about visiting Joe Giudice in Italy. Melissa claims we will see Teresa “unravel” this season.

She told ET Online that in some ways, Season 10 is “deja vu all over again,” as she is once again forced to prove her family “loyalty.” Melissa claims she is still trying to find the balance between defending her sister-in-law and calling her out when she crosses a line.

However, don’t expect the fighting to stay between the Gorgas and Giudices. Melissa claims there is drama between all of the ladies this season.

“We just hate each other so much that — no… We’re really, we’re, like, all over the place,” she joked.

Those who watched Season 9 of the series are aware of the big fight brewing between Margaret Josephs and her former best friend, Danielle Staub. Jackie Goldschneider, who joined the show last year, also went head-to-head with Teresa on multiple occasions. Both feuds will spill over into Season 10, with Melissa often finding herself stuck in the middle.

“I get put in the middle constantly, because Teresa is my family, but yet, I am really good friends with Jackie and Margaret,” Melissa expressed.

Melissa recently posted a photo with Jackie and Margaret to Instagram. The three women were together in New York City, with Melissa seen sporting a leopard-print dress from her clothing line, Envy.

Outside of the fighting, there will be some drama between Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga. The two are trying to decide whether or not now is the time to have more children. Melissa will be turning 40 soon and is worried that she may be running out of time, biologically.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s tenth season will premiere on Wednesday, November 6.