Bikini Model Hannah Palmer’s Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Lacy Black Top In Hot New ‘Glam’ Shots

Model Hannah Palmer ditched the bikini and slipped into something equally as sexy in her most recent social media share.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Hannah is most well-know for posing in some of the sexiest bikinis and swimwear on the planet. The stunner regularly shares photos and videos of herself in NSFW outfits and she recently caused quite a stir with a hot shot of her in a sexy Halloween costume. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the model ditched the swimwear as she sizzled in three new images.

In the first photo in the series, Hannah appeared front and center while applying lipstick to her plump lips. The stunner wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail with a few curls falling down around her shoulders. Palmer could be seen rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

The model was only photographed from the waist up but she put on a sexy display for the camera in a lacy black bra that showed off ample amounts of cleavage for fans. On top of the NSFW ensemble, the model sported a plain black blazer and in the second image in the series, Palmer could be seen pursing her lips and making a kissy face for the camera.

The third glam shot in the deck was very similar to the first two, with the bikini model rocking the same exact outfit and makeup while striking a slightly altered pose. In less than one day of the photo going live on her page, it’s garnered a ton of attention from the model’s nearly 1 million social media followers, racking up over 59,000 likes and well over 800-plus comments. While some of the model’s fans were quick to comment on her insane cleavage, many others raved over her beauty.

“You look absolutely gorgeous my beautiful friend. Yes glam for sure,” one Instagrammer raved with a series of heart and kissy face emoji.

“Wowww literally sooo STUNNINGGG!,” another fan gushed on the shot, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You look like Margot Robie in these!! You’re so beautiful,” a third social media user commented on the shot.

In the new series of images, Hannah does not specifically mention where she is to fans but it appears as though she is a dressing room getting ready for a photo shoot.