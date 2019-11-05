Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Flaunts Perky Derriere In Cheeky Bikini Bottoms

The model sizzled in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, Lyna Perez uploaded yet another tantalizing Instagram video for her 4.3 million followers to enjoy.

In the post, the model advertised for supplement and energy drink company Bang Energy. Throughout the clip, Lyna flaunted her flawless figure in a plunging, teal bikini top and cheeky, multicolor bottoms. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination, much to the delight of Lyna’s dedicated followers. Her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and long, lean legs were put on full display.

Lyna styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, giving the look added glamour. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, peach blush, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

The video begins with Lyna standing against an oil slick iridescent-tiled wall. She gazed seductively into the camera, pursing her full lips. Next, she sat on a white ledge with her legs bent. The Instagram influencer smiled brightly as she held a can of Bang Energy in the flavor Blue Razz.

The clip continues with Lyna walking toward the camera, bathed in golden sunlight. She is later seen flirtatiously playing with her luscious locks in a beautiful backyard. The model proceeded to turn away from the camera, showing off her perky derriere. The clip ends with a close-up shot of Lyna taking a sip of the drink.

In the caption of the post, the brunette bombshell claimed that she drinks Bang Energy prior to doing yoga.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 19,000 likes. Many of Lyna’s followers also took the time to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“The most beautiful queen I’ve ever seen,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye and heart emoji to the comment.

“You are so so perfect omg so stunning dear,” wrote one follower.

“Omg amazing you look [perfect] so beautiful and hot,” added another commenter.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Lyna graciously responded to some comments, thanking her admirers for their kind words.

Fortunately for fans, Lyna frequently updates her Instagram account. Recently, she shared a sexy snap in celebration of her 27th birthday. In the picture, the model wore bejeweled pasties and a pair of neon pink underwear. That post has been liked over 240,000 times since its upload.