Emily Ratajkowski Lounges In Skimpy Black Bikini At Home In Latest Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination when she lounged at home in a minuscule black bikini alongside her husband and two family dogs. In a new photo posted to the model’s Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon, the brunette bombshell seemed to be enjoying her time with her loved ones while simultaneously showing off her killer body.

The photo appeared to be shot in Emily’s Los Angeles, California home, which she shares with her husband of one year, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The little family sat together on a blue lounge chair in the corner of a living room decorated with colorful Aztec-patterned rugs, green plants, and a white and brown round side table. Bear-McClard leaned back into the chair wearing a blue and black T-shirt, patterned shorts, and black sandals.

Emily, on the other hand, wore a bit less for the lazy afternoon shot. She opted to model a plain black triangle-shaped bikini top that dipped low into her chest and tied around her back. Emily paired the top with matching black bottoms that sat high on her hips, showing off her flat, toned tummy and lean legs. According to a tag in the photo, the suit was from her very own swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman.

Emily rested on her knees in the chair and sat back on her feet. She sat up tall and looked down at her beloved, giant, black and tan dog, Colombo. He seemed to be staring back at her, but his back was facing the camera. As fans know, Colombo has quickly become a popular face on Emily’s social media and the two are often papped out on walks together.

In addition to Colombo, part of another smaller, white dog could also be seen, though this pup was mostly blocked by Colombo’s head. Emily tagged the pup as Monkey the Underdog.

The post quickly garnered over 573,000 likes in just four hours. In the comments, fans and friends left words of admiration for Emily and her family.

“Casual Tuesday afternoon,” British journalist Katie Grand wrote.

“Good morning guys…” one fan wrote with a blue heart emoji.

Loading...

“This is one lucky mofo,” another follower said, though it’s unclear who in the photo they were speaking about.

“Do you stay at home with dresses too?” one user asked.

Those who follow Emily on the social media site know that most of the photos she shares from the comfort of her home involve her wearing little to no clothing. In fact, just last week, the model shared a photo of herself completely nude on her couch while Colombo looked on.