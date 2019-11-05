Miranda Lambert Rocks Tight Jeans, Tank & Brown Fringe Jacket While Belting Out Her Hit Song ‘Bluebird’

In the most recent video shared with her army of social media followers, Miranda Lambert looks absolutely stunning in a very Nashville outfit. The country superstar has been flooding her page with clips of new music that she has been putting out over the course of the past few weeks, and it seems as though she has been really feeling the fringe look whenever she gets dressed.

In the brand-new video post shared with her loyal fans, Miranda posted a clip of herself singing one of her hit songs, “Bluebird.” The video starts off with an up-close and personal shot of the singer sitting in front of a microphone while singing the lyrics to her hit song. Lambert looks nothing short of stunning as she wears her long, blond locks down and curled. Like she normally does, the singer rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

A few seconds into the video, the camera pans out and fans are treated to a better view of Miranda’s outfit while she sits on a stool. On top, the country singer rocks a brown fringe vest with a lacy black top that buttons in the middle underneath. She pairs the “country” look with a pair of tight denim jeans and a big brown, gold, and blue belt.

In the caption of the photo, the 35-year-old shares some lyrics from her hit song, and she mentions to fans that they can catch the full video on Spotify. Since the new post went live on her page a short time ago, it’s earned Lambert a ton of attention from her 3.7 million fans with over 3,800 likes and nearly 100 comments. Some of the singer’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others dropped a line to let the singer know that they love this song. A few more took to the video to let the country singer know that they are huge fans.

“Wow what a delightful song thank you Miranda,” one of the singer’s fans commented on the video post.

“You look stunning Miranda,” another fan chimed in.

“I keep crying to the new album, both happy and sad tears it s so good oh my god, best one yet I love you so much Miranda, my dream is to sing like you, you’re my biggest inspiration,” a third Instagrammer raved.

The singer’s highly-anticipated new album titled Wildcard is out now.