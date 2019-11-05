Brunette Bombshell Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Bikini Body While Posing With An ATV

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her fabulous figure while lounging against an all-terrain vehicle in her most recent Instagram update.

The update showed Ainsley sitting on a sandy beach with her back leaning up against the footrest of the red ATV wearing a skimpy red bikini. The beauty sat with her knees slightly bent and her toes in the sand. She posed with one arm over her head as she looked ahead with a pensive look on her face. She wore a pair of aviator sunglasses and a small pair of stud earrings as her hair fell over one shoulder.

Ainsley’s string bikini left little to the imagination. The top was a classic triangle style that showed plenty of cleavage. Because of the pose of her leg, just a peek of the string on one of Ainsley’s hips was visible. On display was her chiseled abs, curvy hips and toned thighs.

In the post’s caption, Ainsley spoke about Mercury being in retrograde, which lead to a lengthy post about self-reflection and the importance of remaining positive throughout challenging times.

The update was a hit with her fans, racking up over 15,000 likes within an hour of going live. Many of her followers thanked her for the positive message.

“Omg I was wondering why things have been so mentally challenging the last couple days. I completely forgot. At least I know now so i can use it as a growing point,” said one follower.

“Afternoon beauty. Looking great in red. Thanks for keeping me on the right path,” a second fan wrote.

Other fans couldn’t help but compliment the stunner on her incredible figure.

“Wow can I ride with you. You look gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

“You are so much more than a beautiful woman,” commented another admirer.

Many of Ainsley’s post are uplifting. While she likes to showcase her enviable figure, she also likes to encourage others to be their best. Earlier this week, she shared a post about eating disorders while also flaunting her killer abs. She also likes to show photos of how her clients have been able to change their bodies while working with her.

Ainsley is also known for sharing healthy tips for people to use when they are eating out or shopping. A look at her Instagram pages shows that she also likes to post workout routines and recipes. She recently shared a recipe for pumpkin spice protein donuts.