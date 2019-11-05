‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Posts New Photos With Dog Karma, Debates Making Her An Instagram Account

The MTV star is in love with her new pup.

Kailyn Lowry says she’s considering making an Instagram account for her new dog, Karma. The Teen Mom 2 star took to the social media platform to post two new photos with her beloved pooch. She also polled her fans about a separate account for Karma, who she welcomed into her family last month.

In the sweet photos, Kailyn and Karma are sitting in the front seat of her car on a sunny day. In the first photo, the MTV star is staring at the Cane Corso as she looks up at her, and in the second snap, Kailyn and Karma are twinning with their tongues out.

In the caption to the post, Kailyn wrote that she loves her dog so much that her “heart hurts.” She then asked her 3.8 million followers for their thoughts on a potential Instagram for Karma.

It’s no surprise that Kailyn’s fans had mixed reactions to her request. Many fans immediately answered “No!” in response to Kailyn’s question, while others seemed excited for the idea. And others had more interesting responses.

“Is Karma gonna follow Chris Lopez?” one follower asked, referencing Kailyn’s ex, Chris Lopez, the father of her 2-year-old son, Lux.

“Absolutely! I feel like I missed all her growth! She’s so big now!” another fan told Kailyn of Karma.

“Make a collective page for all your babes….. call it TheLowryPack,” one fan suggested.

“Dog Instas make me uncomfortable please don’t,” another follower chimed in.

Other followers urged Kailyn to make the account so Karma can follow their dogs on Instagram.

Kailyn regularly asks fans for their opinions, so it’s not surprising that she asked about social media options for her pup. The reality star recently posted online to ask her followers for advice on which type of coffee maker to buy.

Unfortunately, whatever Kailyn decides to do about her dog’s Instagram, she won’t please everyone. The Teen Mom veteran has some very vocal social media followers, and they never shy away from telling her what they think. The mother of three is sometimes even mom-shamed by them for some of her parenting choices.

While fans have been following Kailyn’s progress with her new addition in the weeks since her beloved Rottweiler, Bear, passed away in August, even that seemingly happy event caused drama with her fans, according to In Touch Weekly. After she introduced Karma to fans on Instagram, Kailyn was slammed because the dog’s ears appeared to be cropped.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays on MTV.