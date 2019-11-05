Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Toned Backside In Skimpy Polka Dot Bikini On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian made a guest appearance on the official Instagram page for Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line, Inamorata Woman, on Monday. In a stunning new photo, the 40-year-old mother of four modeled a skimpy black-and-white polka dot bikini as she soaked up the sun on a yacht.

The breathtaking photo on Inamorata Woman’s Instagram feed showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lounging on her stomach on the cozy white couch of a yacht floating in beautiful blue waters. In the distance, a town built within stunning mountains, overlooked by a clear blue sky, could be seen. Despite the beautiful background, fans were likely drawn to the star at the center of the image, one who stripped down to reveal an incredibly tiny swimwear look.

Kourtney wore a skimpy, white, triangle-shaped bikini top with black polka dots. Although the front of the suit was covered by her arm, as the photo was taken from a side view, the look still gave fans a decent glimpse at Kourtney’s sideboob. Meanwhile, on the bottom, only a thin strap in the same pattern was visible at her waist. The bottoms did not cover any of Kourtney’s bodacious backside, so it was likely designed as a thong cut.

The curves of Kourtney’s slim body were on full display as the reality star rested on her elbows and lifted one leg at the knee. She pointed her toes, accentuating the toned muscles in her long pins. Fans who looked closely at the photo likely saw the white sunhat — which blended in with the white couch — that rested in Kourtney’s hand.

Kourtney appeared to go makeup-free for the summery shot, and her long, dark hair fell over one shoulder in messy waves. She closed her eyes and flashed a closed-mouthed smile at the camera.

There was no location tagged in the post, so it is unclear when, or where, the photo was taken.

In the caption, Inamorata Woman revealed that Kourtney was wearing the brand’s Orpheus bottoms and Neptune top. The brand also called the Poosh founder a “dream girl.”

The post garnered more than 4,000 likes in 17 hours. Fans took to the comments section to share their praise for the stunning mother’s swimwear look.

“So awesome & beautiful!!!!” one follower wrote, adding several flower and heart-eyed emoji.

“Very very good,” another fan said, while a third user called Kourtney “goals.”

Many other fans simply expressed their admiration for Kourtney with various emoji.

Fans of Kourtney know that she has put her best face forward since turning 40 in April, and this latest skimpy display was just one of many recent breathtaking looks. In October, for example, the star stunned in lingerie and angel wings for a Victoria’s Secret-inspired Halloween ensemble.