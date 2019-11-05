Plus-Size Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Rocks Short Shorts & Crop Top While Posing Next To Huge Coffee Cup

With another new day comes another hot new photo of plus-size model Ashley Alexiss doing what she does best — showing off her curvy figure for fans on Instagram.

The blond beauty has been rocking a number of sexy outfits in recent weeks, and luckily for her army of almost 2 million fans, she has been sharing the photos with them on her wildly popular page. While many of the photos that the model shares with fans have been from shoots and magazine spreads that she has taken part in, the most recent image shared on her page shows off the model’s fun side.

In the caption of the post, Ashley mentioned to fans that she is struggling with the time adjustment after setting her clock back for standard time, noting that she needs a lot of coffee to get her through the day. Alexiss tagged retailer Fashion Nova in the image while rocking a sexy yet casual outfit from the popular online retailer in the shot. On top, the curvy bombshell shows some skin while clad in a yellow, cropped T-shirt that exposes her back to the camera. Over the vibrant yellow top, the social media sensation can be seen sporting a pair of insanely short and tight overalls that show off her toned legs.

For the photo op, the model wore her long, blond locks down and straight. She also appeared to be rocking minimal makeup in the image. Ashley completed her look with a pair of black flip-flops while standing in front of a giant orange Dunkin’ Donuts coffee cup. In just a short time of the post going live on her page, it earned the bombshell plenty of attention from her fans, racking up over 18,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

Some of the model’s fans commented on the image to let Ashley know that she looks gorgeous. At the same time, many others let her know that they are also struggling after turning their clocks back. A few more of Ashley’s followers simply commented on the photo using flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji to express their feelings.

“Overalls shorts for the win!” one of Alexiss’ fans commented on the new shot.

“YUM and I ain’t talking about Dunkin,” another social media user wrote.

“Smokin’ Hottie!!! #Travis is a lucky man!!!” one more follower pointed out.

“I could totally use a large cup of coffee right now,” a fourth Instagrammer chimed in.