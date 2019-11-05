Argument Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Leads To Fatal Stabbing Of 28-Year-Old Man In Maryland

In Maryland, an argument over the recently re-released Popeyes chicken sandwich led to a man losing his life in a stabbing on Monday.

Police said that a disagreement over the famous fast food sandwich in Oxon Hill, Maryland, ended with a 28-year-old man losing his life, according to a WTOP report. Authorities are still searching for the suspect, whom they say is a male. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and ultimately passed away as a result of the attack at a nearby hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Prince George County police department, Jennifer Donelan, explained what happened during a press conference. Apparently, an argument broke out when the victim was accused of cutting in a line of customers waiting to purchase the chicken sandwich, and things escalated from there.

“We have been able to determine that preliminarily, this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant. This individual was in line, a line specifically for the sale of the sandwich when another customer and he got into an altercation. That ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business,” said Donelan.

The spokeswoman urged the suspect to turn himself in and revealed the police are still searching for him.

“For you to get that angry over anything… is a very sad and tragic day, and that person needs to turn himself in,” she said. “We are asking the person who did this to come forward. He needs to do the right thing and step up.”

Also, police ask that people who witnessed the altercation at the Popeyes location reach out to detectives at 301-352-1200.

Loading...

The popular fast-food chicken chain, a part of Restaurant Brands International, originally released the sandwich in mid-August, and it sold out at locations across the United States before the end of the month. Customers stood in line for hours for the sandwiches in some areas, and many would-be customers took to social media to share details of their attempts to buy the item. Following the chicken sandwich’s wild popularity, the chain, which sells cajun style fast food, ended up removing it from the menu.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Popeyes brought back its chicken sandwich on Sunday, November 3. During its announcement, the chicken chain took a swipe at a rival chain, Chick fil A, which is famously closed on Sundays. Ready for the menu item’s extreme popularity, Popeyes prepared for crowds and high demand to ensure that it will not sell out of the sandwich this time. There should be a sandwich available for anybody who wants one.

The stabbing isn’t the only incident that police have responded to at a Popeyes location since the re-release of the chicken sandwich, according to a Baltimore Sun report. In Edgewood, Maryland a fight broke out, and police responded, but it was not due to the menu item. However, because of the sandwich’s popularity, the location was packed with customers.