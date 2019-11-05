‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Sizzles In White Sports Bra & Matching Underwear

The professional DJ sizzled in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, the “World’s Sexiest DJ” Nata Lee made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the Russian model sitting on a white bar stool at her kitchen island. A life-sized bust of the character Kratos from the video game franchise God of War can be seen in the background.

The blond bombshell posed with her knees bent and her bare feet on the seat. She gazed seductively into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

Nata sizzled in a white sports bra and matching underwear, much to the delight of her dedicated followers. The beauty flaunted her flawless figure in the revealing ensemble that put her incredible curves and long, lean legs on full display.

The Instagram influencer styled her icy blond hair in tousled waves, giving her added sex appeal. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour and glowing highlighter. Nata’s trendy, white-tipped French manicure looked chic and sophisticated.

In the caption, the professional DJ noted that the picture was taken in the morning by photographer Alexander Marvin.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 73,000 likes. Many of Nata’s admirers took the time to compliment the stunner. While some merely left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so beautiful, sweet, sensual, sexy and lovely girl you always look so perfect and you always make me smile,” wrote a passionate fan, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“You are incredible so beautiful so gorgeous so hot so sexy so beautiful,” added another commenter.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some fans also stated that they appreciated Nata’s God of War statue.

“You, plus the Kratos statue in the background = Priceless!” said one follower.

As fans are well aware, this isn’t the first time the stunner has posted a tantalizing picture on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show Nata wearing revealing outfits. Last week, she drove fans metaphorically wild by uploading a racy snap that pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. In the picture, the model sported a mesh bra that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 290,00 times since its upload.