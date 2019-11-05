Nina Dobrev And Grant Mellon Have Reportedly Split After Almost A Year Of Dating

Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend, Grant Mellon, have allegedly split after almost a year of dating.

The report of their break up comes from an E! News exclusive. Multiple sources claim the two haven’t been spotted together in weeks.

Dobrev has been making the rounds at several notable parties and events during the last few weeks, including attending a birthday party for her ex-boyfriend, Glenn Powell. Mellon was not present in any of her photos from these get-togethers.

E! News detailed intel from several insiders claiming that Dobrev has been flying solo for a little while now, with one source saying that the actress has been going it alone recently.

“Nina hasn’t brought him around to any of her events in over a month and hasn’t mentioned Grant. She has been partying and hanging out with friends without him. He has been shooting a Netflix film outside of Los Angeles and they haven’t been hanging out together. Nina seems to be doing fine but none of their friends have seen or talked to Grant.”

A second source claimed that “Nina hasn’t mentioned a breakup. But she hasn’t spoken about Grant in several weeks. She seems to be quite happy and has recently been out socializing with friends, each time without Grant.”

There are some conflicting reports about when The Vampire Diaries actress started dating Mellon. An article from TMZ claims their relationship may have begun in March of this year. However, the aforementioned E! News article claims they began dating several months earlier, in January.

In September, the couple was spotted together in Hawaii. They were in attendance at Miles Teller’s wedding to Keleigh Sperry, per a second TMZ report. The two were seen enjoying quite a bit of PDA while enjoying the Hawaiian scenery.

Even though insiders claim Dobrev did not formally refer to Mellon as her boyfriend, her best friend Julianne Hough seemed to approve of the match.

One source remarked that “The two have spent time as a couple with Nina’s best friend Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich.”

In the past, Dobrev has shared some details about their relationship on Instagram. She posted about their courtside date night at a Los Angeles Lakers game back in March, sharing a photograph of her ticket stub. E! News recounted their time together at the Staples Center.

Dobrev was very active on social media during Halloween, but Mellon was not seen in attendance at any of the events the actress detailed. The two were never official on social media, but his absence may imply the end of their relationship.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported on one of Dobrev’s many costumes. This year, she dressed up as Gigi Hadid’s Chanel crasher.