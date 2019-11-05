Ellen DeGeneres To Receive Golden Globe Lifetime Achievement Award For 25-Year TV Career

Television personality Ellen DeGeneres will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Golden Globes Awards for her contributions to the television industry at the annual show, set to air in January 2020.

The actress, talk show host, comedienne, producer, and writer will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award which was first presented to the television legend herself at the Golden Globes award ceremony in January of this year. DeGeneres would be the second recipient of the honor.

“In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) which hands out the Golden Globes, as reported by NBC News.

Chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Board of Directors, the Carol Burnett Award is presented annually to an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to the television medium on or off the screen. It is equivalent to its film accolade counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which is also given out at the Golden Globes.

Upon learning of the honor, DeGeneres took to Twitter to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She called the honor bestowed on her “amazing.”

Well, this is an amazing way to start your week. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association. https://t.co/LvekeJFht6 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 4, 2019

Fans of the beloved entertainment personality congratulated her on the honor.

“Ellen stood true to herself all her life, even when it wasn’t ‘socially acceptable.’ Now she still does that while sharing joy, truth, and acceptance of all views. What a role model for the people of this planet,” said one of Ellen’s fans on Twitter.

Another fan commented on the accolade, “YES!!! Such a funny, talented, and caring human being, and is QUITE deserving of this award. CONGRATULATIONS.”

A final fan remarked, “Congratulations Ellen. Very well deserved. Thank you for making me laugh every day.”

Ellen has previously been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

She has also been awarded many times for her work in the field of television, including 63 Daytime Emmy Awards, including 11 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. She has also won 12 Teen Choice Awards, and Ellen is a 21-time People’s Choice Awards winner.

The Golden Globes official website reported on the actress’s accomplishments off-camera as well, including the establishment of The Ellen Fund, which supports global conservation efforts for critically endangered species.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is currently in its 17th season in syndication, has been renewed through the 2021-2022 season.

The Inquisitr reported just one year ago that Ellen was considering ending her syndicated talk show. The story noted that Ellen’s wife Portia DeRossi wouldn’t mind if she left her eponymous show behind. It is her brother Vance who believes his sister should continue her talk show run.

The Golden Globes Awards ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5 2020.