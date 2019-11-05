Kris Jenner Gets Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards & More As She Turns 64

The mom of six also got a promise from boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kris Jenner is getting birthday greetings from her family and famous friends. The self-described “momager” and businesswoman turned 64-years-old on November 5, and her Kardashian daughters and other stars paid tribute to her on social media.

Just two days after her daughter Kendall turned 24, Kris became the birthday girl—and Instagram didn’t let her forget it. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch received an especially sweet tribute from her daughter Kim, who was one of the first people to wish her a happy birthday. Kim posted two photos of her snuggling up to Kris and laying her head on her shoulder as she described her as “the best mom in the world.”

In the caption to the post, Kim marveled over how her busy mom managed to raise six kids and welcome even more grandkids, and still make everyone feel so loved. The wife of Kanye West also credited her mom for teaching her about kindness.

Kim wasn’t the only Kardashian to pay tribute to Kris. Eldest daughter Kourtney posted a video that showed Kris attempting to do a karaoke rap with friends and bursting into laughter. In the caption, Kourtney noted that her mom is the “queen” of everything.

In addition to her family, Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, posted a series of photos of them together. In his caption, Corey promised to always make his lady laugh. Fans know that Kris started a relationship with Gamble in 2015 after she divorced ex-husband Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn).

Kris also received birthday messages from her friends, including Faye Resnick and Kyle Richards. Resnick posted a gorgeous glam shot of Kris to Instagram as she wished a happy birthday to her “beautiful girlfriend.”

In addition, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted an epic throwback photo of her, Faye, and Kris, describing the birthday girl as one of the most loyal and caring friends a person could have.

Loading...

While there’s no official word on how Kris plans to spend her special day, in the past she has been treated like a queen by her wealthy friends.

Last year, Kris had a lavish birthday celebration on a private jet with her boyfriend, Corey, and friends Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleppo. Last November 5, Kris posted a photo to Instagram that showed her enjoying a piece of birthday butter cake at 35,000 feet.

Of course, Kris has plenty to celebrate on her birthday and every day. The entertainment manager and reality TV star recently announced that the new KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection by her daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé launches later this week.