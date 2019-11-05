‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Confirms She And Estranged Husband Marc Daly Didn’t Sign A Prenup Amid Divorce

Kenya Moore revealed the information during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are parting ways and they could be headed for a world of drama as they prepare to work out the details of their impending divorce.

According to a November 4 report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member appeared on Sunday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where the former pageant queen explained why she and Daly didn’t sign a prenup before tying the knot in St. Lucia in June 2017.

“You know, listen, we’re both successful. I owned my home outright prior to marriage. What I know not being a lawyer, I think that’s protected. That’s my biggest asset,” Moore explained.

As for her husband, Moore said that Daly, who owns several restaurants in New York City, is also successful and when it came to the possibility of a prenup, Moore truly didn’t believe that he would ever try to come after her money. Moore also said that Daly hasn’t come for any of her money or assets at this point in time.

Also during her time on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Moore was asked by the host if her relationship with Daly had issues from the start. In response, Moore agreed that Cohen’s suspicions were on point.

“I think that’s a good way to characterize it,” she agreed.

As Moore explained, she and Daly didn’t work through things that popped up between them when the occurred. Instead, they opted against dealing with them at all and ultimately, doing so came back to bite them in the long run.

Moore’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live came just days after she told People magazine she would love to reconcile with her husband. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Moore spoke to the outlet about her efforts to get back together with Daly, who she claimed she hadn’t seen since they parted ways in September.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore explained on October 30. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

In the same interview, Moore admitted that her husband didn’t appear to feel the same about a potential reunion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.