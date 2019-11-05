Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy Lingerie

The model sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, tattoo model Laurence Bédard posted a provocative photo for her 2.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the sponsored post, Laurence advertised for the adult boutique, Adam & Eve. The stunner stood in what appears to be her living room, in front of a television and a Victrola record player. The Canadian bombshell posed with her hands on the back of her head. She gazed seductively into the camera, pursing her full lips.

For the photo, Laurence wore a crushed velvet teal bralette with lace detailing and matching, low-rise underwear from Adam & Eve. The Instagram Influencer flaunted her flawless figure in the lingerie, that left little to the imagination. Her toned abs, ample cleavage, and incredible legs were put on full display. The revealing ensemble also allowed fans to get a full view of Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection. Some of her more noticable pieces in the picture include an outline of moths on her upper thigh and a large snake with skulls and roses on her stomach.

The blonde beauty pulled back her short hair in a sleek half ponytail. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, that included subtle contour, peach blush, and winged eyeliner.

In the post’s caption, Laurence gave her followers a 50 percent off, sitewide coupon code for Adam & Eve.

Fans seemed to love the photo, as it quickly racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner. While some simply left heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“THAT BLUE LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU FLAWLESS PERFECTION ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS,” wrote a passionate fan.

“So beautiful and gorgeous body. Amazing woman,” said another follower, adding a string of heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“WOW!!!!! Sexy and breathtaking and your body is perfect perfect,” added a different commenter.

Loading...

“D*mn [girl] you are so beautiful and you are killing it in that sexy little outfit. That’s definitely a good color on you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Fortunately for enamored fans, Laurence isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, the model often uploads tantalizing photos of herself on Instagram. Earlier this week, the beauty sizzled in a vintage-inspired, scalloped edge bra and a pair of high-cut black underwear. The post has been liked over 100,000 times since its upload.