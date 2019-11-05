Meghan King Edmonds Lashes Out At Husband Jim After He Says Nanny Was Like ‘A Daughter’

For the first time since she split from her husband, Jim, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds is opening up about the situation – and she isn’t happy. The 35-year-old told Us Weekly magazine that she is “sick of the abuse” and expressed confusion about why her husband would call their nanny – who he is alleged to have cheated on Meghan with – a “daughter” to him.

In October, the former Housewives star announced that she and her husband of five years were calling it quits, after the former baseball star was accused of having an affair. During the process of their contentious divorce, Jim has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the family nanny.

While Meghan hasn’t opened up to the press much, for the most part, she finally decided to talk about the situation because she is “sick of the abuse” that she says Jim has perpetuated while speaking for her in the press, and she wants to set the record straight.

Jim was spotted taking one of the couple’s four nannies, Carly Wilson, to a hockey game, and the resulting argument between the couple resulted in the police being called by Meghan’s mother.

Jim defended himself by saying that the nanny was like a daughter to the couple, but Meghan wasn’t buying the comment.

“I thought the point of a nanny is for them to act as if our children are her surrogate children while we are away, so his statement describing her as a daughter was confusing to me,” she said.

“My husband has seven children so I don’t understand why or how he’d see a hired childcare provider as an additional child. To call her a daughter flagrantly crosses the lines of a professional relationship with respectable boundaries. I understand that to bring a nanny into our home is to embrace them as a member of our family in some ways, but the ‘daughter’ reference is still perplexing,” she concluded.

Jim and Carly have called the allegation that he cheated with the nanny false, and Meghan clarified that she never publicly alleged that Carly and Jim had a relationship. She asserted that Jim’s daughter Hayley helped to bring the scandal into the media spotlight.

Part of the ongoing drama will play out on the coming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s not clear if Meghan will return to the series in a full-time role, but she is slated to make an appearance on the show.