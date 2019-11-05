La La Anthony Shows Off Stunning Figure In Curve-Hugging Orange Wrap Dress & Fans Are Loving It

La La Anthony is showing off her figure in the most recent post on her Instagram page. In a shared photo series, the Power actress is pictured rocking a long-sleeved figure-hugging orange wrap dress with a thigh-high slit that reveals a large portion of her left leg. The dress also features a tuxedo collar and appears to have been made from glossy satin material.

La La paired the eye-catching garment with a pair of silver pointy-toe heels and simple silver hoop earrings. She opted to wear her long curly hair in a high ponytail and rocked smoky eye makeup with nude lipstick. Although you can’t see it in the photos she posted to Instagram, the Daily Mail reports that she also accessorized her look with a white-and-silver drawstring purse.

In both photos, she’s standing near a city street, surrounded by light which emphasizes the dress’s shininess. In the first snapshot, Lala also appears to be holding the dress up in order to draw attention to the dress’s slit. She’s also pictured looking down, a pose which encourages the viewer to notice her leg. In the second image, she’s holding the garment’s orange fabric in a similar way but is staring off into the distance.

In the caption, the former MTV VJ revealed that her dress is by Off-White and that she wore the outfit to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Awards on the night of November 4.

In the comments section, fans gushed over the photo.

“You are La La fabulous,” one follower wrote.

“Always killin it,” another admirer added.

“Simply Gorgeous‼️” a third fan wrote.

“That dress,” a fourth follower commented.

The post has accumulated more than 75,000 likes and over 680 comments in short order.

Loading...

This is hardly the first time that fans have raved over La La’s fashion choices. As The Inquisitr reported, she got lots of positive comments from her Instagram followers when she rocked a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, wearing this ensemble to a breast cancer fundraiser hosted by QVC.

On this occasion, she chose to wear her hair in a low ponytail and accessorized with chunky drop earrings. The share detailing this look currently has close to 140,000 likes and 825-plus comments.

As the Daily Mail notes, the orange dress that La La is wearing in her most recent Instagram photo is not available for purchase. While Off-White is currently selling a wrap dress in beige on their website for about $743, it lacks most of the details that make her dress special.