‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings: A Death Brings Old Favorites Back To Forrester Creations

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings for the week of November 11 promise a return of fan favorites amid the drama at Forrester Creations. Although no new characters will make a debut, the three who do make an appearance, give viewers an exciting glimpse of the week ahead.

Monday, November 11

Dick Christie will return as Charlie Webber, Forrester Creations’ head of security, per Highlight Hollywood.

The Inquisitr reports that somebody will die on Friday, November 8. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will race up to the rooftop in search of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will follow her.

Charlie always seems to be on the scene when a crime is committed. The security guard takes his job very seriously and he will often spot details that other people may have missed.

However, most fans know that Charlie, and his girlfriend Pam Douglas (Alley Mills), bring a certain amount of comedic relief to the show. It seems as if this rather heavy storyline could use a little humor and Charlie is the perfect character to do that.

Henry Joseph Samiri, who plays Douglas Forrester, will also make an appearance.

Tuesday, November 12

Samiri will also star in Tuesday’s episode.

Douglas wants Hope to be his mom. And although she has reworked the adoption papers so that Thomas won’t have to give up his parental rights, the designer still won’t sign the documents. Thomas wants Hope to commit to a future with him so that they can co-parent together.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Douglas will race out of the Forrester Creations’ office and climb onto the roof. Hope and Thomas will follow the little boy.

The TV Watercooler states that Hope will become Douglas’s mother which would indicate that both Hope and Douglas make it off the rooftop alive. But if Thomas fell from the top of the building, will Douglas ever be able to forgive himself for going up there in the first place?

Wednesday, November 13

Todd McKee will reprise his role as Jake Maclaine.

Longtime B&B fans know that Jake has become synonymous with fashion shows. Since he also appears during the week of November 4, it appears as if Forrester Creations is gearing up for a modeling extravaganza.

Dick Christie will also star in Wednesday’s episode.

Friday, November 15

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers reveal that both Dick Christie and Todd McKee will make an appearance on the CBS soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS.