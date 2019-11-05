Angelina Jolie Goes Naked Under Sheer Veil For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’: ‘I Have Both The Visible & Invisible Scars’

Angelina Jolie appeared naked under a sheer veil for Harper’s Bazaar and revealed in a telling interview that she has both “visible and invisible scars” from what her body has endured over the past 10 years.

The Oscar-winning actress remarked to the publication that her life has taken many difficult paths.

“The invisible ones are harder to wrestle with. Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can’t be as free and open as your spirit desires. It’s not new or old, but I do feel the blood returning to my body,” said Jolie to the magazine.

The stunning actress, who is wearing a long white veil on the cover and nothing else, is breathtaking in her simple beauty.

In the photo, posted to the official Instagram account of Harper’s Bazaar, Jolie’s hair is slicked back away from her face, eyebrows arched and filled in, making for a stunning contrast against her cat eye makeup, which frames the top half of her face. Her full lips are filled in with a darker hue, to properly be seen through the covering.

The stunning photo of the actress can be seen below.

Jolie’s back tattoo is also clearly visible over her right shoulder blade.

Hello! Magazine revealed the visible tattoo is a Buddhist spell dedicated to her adopted son, Maddox.

The tattoo is for protection and is translated as, “May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of Aspara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides.”

The mother of six also revealed that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox, Vivienne, and Shiloh have been through a lot personally, but she has learned from the strength and perseverance they have displayed at such young ages.

Jolie has kept a low personal profile since her split from former husband, actor Brad Pitt in 2016. She only recently spoke of the breakup to a French magazine titled Madame Figaro where she revealed, per Harper’s Bazaar, that upon her separation from the actor, she “did not recognize herself anymore.”

The humanitarian, director and advocate also revealed her wishes moving forward into 2020.

Her wish for the magazine’s readers was for them to “remember who they are and to be who they are, regardless of what might be disrupting their ability to be free.” She also added that people should realize that if they are not living a full life, to try and figure out what is stopping them from doing so and move past it to open themselves up to new opportunities.

Angelina Jolie recently appeared on theater screens in the film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The actress also has several upcoming projects which include four projects on tap for 2020. Jolie will appear, according to IMDb in the films, The One and Only Ivan, Come Away, Those Who Wish Me Dead and Eternals.