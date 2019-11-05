Katie Holmes Admits She’s ‘Worried’ About Bad Influences On Her 13-Year-Old Daughter, Suri

Katie Holmes gave birth to daughter Suri when she was 27 years old, and while she says that she loves that she got to grow up alongside her daughter, who is 13 now, she says that she worries about the “terrifying” atmosphere in a world that is filled with bad influences.

The famously reticent actress recently opened up to Elle magazine on turning 40, decorating her home, fashion, and, of course, being a mother.

Holmes divorced Suri’s father, Tom Cruise, in 2012, and since then, she has been raising her daughter single-handedly. While she likes to keep her private life under wraps, Holmes recently filmed Brahms: The Boy II, a horror film about a boy who makes friends with a life-like doll after moving into a haunted mansion. Holmes plays the mother, who is terrified that the doll is having a dark influence on her child.

“It’s a metaphor for mothers,” Holmes said of the film. “You don’t want a bad influence on your kids, right?”

When the interviewer pressed the actress, who turns 41 next month, if she was afraid of bad influences on her daughter in real life, she responded that any mother would be.

“Doesn’t every parent?” she said. “But, yes, of course I’m worried. There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense… The atmosphere around the world is… terrifying.”

But while she fears for the impact the world will have on her daughter, Holmes says that she is happy that she chose to become a mother a such a relatively young age.

“I was happy to become a mum in my twenties,” she said. “It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

Holmes declined to expand further on motherhood, but she did open up about the sort of home she has created for her and her daughter in New York. She says that their apartment is “homey” and she likes to locate vintage art in flea markets to decorate her space. Because she is in the middle of Manhattan, she says she wanted to soften the harsh feel of the city with soft and cozy decor inside her apartment.

On turning 40, she says that the milestone wasn’t as big of a deal as she expected it to be, since she is still doing all the things she did when she was younger.

While she tries to keep her life out of the spotlight, the actress was recently spotted out in New York City for a mommy-daughter date at a theater where they saw Moulin Rouge.