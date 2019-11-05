Kelly Ripa Sizzles In Skintight Black Dress With Leopard Detailing While Holding Hands With Ryan Seacrest

On today’s episode of her hit show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa once again brought her fashion A-game.

Throughout her years on the hit morning talk show, Ripa has become somewhat of a fashion icon and she has been sharing plenty of her sexy looks with fans both on her own Instagram page as well as on the talk show’s social media page. Earlier today, the Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram page went on somewhat of a posting-spree, sharing a number of photos and one video from today’s show where Ripa looked absolutely stunning.

In a short video clip that was posted on the page, the 49-year-old could be seen walking hand in hand with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. The clip started off with a number of audience members dancing on stage before it transitioned over to Kelly and Ryan backstage. Seacrest could be seen grabbing Ripa’s hand and walking with her down a long hallway to the set of the show.

Kelly looked absolutely stunning in a skintight black dress with leopard trim around the edges. The sexy outfit hit the television personality just at her knees, offering fans a glimpse of her toned legs. The talk show host wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved along with a gorgeous application of makeup. Ripa completed the sexy ensemble with a pair of ivory colored pumps.

Ryan looked just as spiffy as his talk show counterpart, sporting a tailored grey suit with a tight black t-shirt underneath. In just a short time of the post going live, it’s earned Kelly and Ryan their fair share of attention, racking up over 500 likes and over a dozen comments. While many fans were quick to comment on the photo to let the dynamic duo know that they look amazing, some others chimed in to express their love for the talk show.

“Always love this. It has to be exciting hearing that crowd every time you appear on the set,” one social media user wrote followed by a series of emoji.

“My friends are there and I am missing out!! Love these two!!,” another fan of the show commented.

“Amazing,” a third Instagram user wrote.

Shortly after the video post of Kelly and Ryan, the show’s page also shared a few photos of the pair with their guests on today’s show including one with country superstar Tim McGraw and another with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings on ABC.