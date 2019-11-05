Margaret Josephs Talks Having Her Hair Pulled During ‘RHONJ’ Season 10, Slams Co-Star For ‘Sneak Attack’

Someone pulled Margaret Josephs' hair.

Margaret Josephs is seen having her hair pulled by a co-star on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and during a new interview, the reality star looked back on what she deemed to be a “rough attack.”

Just over a day before the new season begins airing, Josephs spoke of her encounter with a co-star before Dolores Catania suggested she was “assaulted.”

“I had it a little rough this year,” Josephs admitted on the Hollywood Life Podcast.

While Josephs wouldn’t say which of her co-stars attacked her from behind, she slammed the mystery woman for her “sneak attack” and said that fans could likely guess who it was based on her current relationships with her co-stars. As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Josephs is currently on the outs with Danielle Staub and was seen suggesting Teresa Giudice was cheating on her husband, Joe Giudice, in the Season 10 trailer.

“I mean I’ve got whiplash, I’m going to leave it at that. I definitely got a whiplash from it. No bleeding, thank God. But definitely a whiplash,” Josephs revealed.

Although Josephs wouldn’t say who pulled her hair, Catania made it clear that the woman behind the hair pull wasn’t her and added that if she was able to have stopped the encounter from taking place, she certainly would have. In response, Josephs said she was well-aware that Catania would have had her back if given the chance.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Josephs’ co-star, Jennifer Aydin, recently spoke to Hollywood Life about the drama that is to come on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 and looked back on the drama she faced with co-star Melissa Gorga.

“Looking back at the trailer, I was really surprised to see how mad Melisa was really getting at me, because I don’t remember her getting that mad at me,” Aydin explained.

According to Aydin, she was shocked to see Gorga getting so bad about her, especially because Gorga isn’t known to be someone who acts intensely on the show. In fact, despite the drama she’s been faced over the years, Gorga has remained one of the more rational cast members of the show throughout her eight seasons with the series.

As for where she and Gorga stand today, Aydin said that while she doesn’t have any beef with Gorga, she can’t say how Gorga feels about her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 premieres on Bravo TV tomorrow, Wednesday, November 6 at 8 p.m.