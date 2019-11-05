Anthony Scaramucci Predicts That Senate Republicans Will Turn On Donald Trump And Remove Him From Office

He claims to know the exact moment Trump will lose his GOP support in the Senate.

Anthony Scaramucci predicts that Republicans in the Senate will turn on Donald Trump, and even vote to remove him from office. What’s more, he even claims to know the exact moment that will happen, HuffPost reports.

In order for Trump to be removed from office, two thirds of the voting members of the Senate — 67 of them — would have to vote to remove him. Even if every Democrat in the Senate voted to remove him — a scenario that is far from certain — there would still need to be 20 votes from Republican Senators.

Considering that members of Trump’s own party, with few exceptions, are fiercely loyal to him, those 20 votes would seem extremely unlikely. But Scaramucci, who served for ten days as White House Communications Director in 2017, says that not only are those votes potentially there, but he can predict the exact moment when 20 or more of those Republican Senators will turn on Trump.

Specifically, it comes down to poll numbers. Scaramucci predicts that once the number of Americans supporting Trump’s impeachment and removal from office exceeds 60 percent in the polls, it’s Game Over.

“When this thing gets into the low 60s, these guys are gone,” he says.

He also invokes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has tremendous power in scheduling, arranging, and overseeing Trump’s trial in the Senate — if or when the House of Representatives formally votes to impeach Trump. Scaramucci believes that, when the poll numbers exceed the 60 percent threshold, McConnell will side with the American people and ditch Trump.

“Assuming that Mitch McConnell has one more term left as a ‘Senator,’ I don’t think he’s going to want to be in the minority. I think he will jettison President Trump the minute those differentials start to happen,” Scaramucci said.

Loading...

Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images

Scaramucci also pointed out that the differential between the percentage of voters who support impeaching Trump and removing him from office, and those who oppose the move, has moved six points in the last month.

It’s not clear which poll or polls Scaramucci was referencing specifically, or if indeed he was referencing any one set of polls. Polls conducted by different polling agencies have produced different results, but as NBC News reports, over the past few weeks there has indeed been an upward shift in the differential in their own polls. In early October, just over 40 percent of poll respondents supported impeaching Donald Trump and removing him from office, while 50 percent opposed it. Now those numbers have effectively switched, with 49 percent of poll respondents supporting impeaching Trump and removing him from office, and about 45 percent opposed.