Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Smoky Eyeliner, Red Lipstick & Messy Hair Ahead Of Las Vegas Residency

Once again, Kelly Clarkson has taken to social media to promote another one of her highly-anticipated projects with fans.

There’s no doubt that the mother of two has been incredibly busy in recent weeks with her hit daytime talk show, her coaching stint on The Voice, new music, and now the announcement of an upcoming residency in Las Vegas. Over the past few days, the songstress has been teasing the Vegas show titled “Invincible,” and yesterday, she delighted fans with an up-close and personal shot of herself looking absolutely stunning.

In the caption of the image, Clarkson told her fans that her Las Vegas show will be housed at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood starting next April, and it will run through September 2020. In this particular promotion, the beauty lets her fans who are Citi cardholders know that tickets are available for pre-sale, and they will be released to the general public on November 8 at 10 a.m.

In the gorgeous snapshot, Clarkson strikes a pose in front of a red background, and she is photographed from the chest up. The Voice coach can be seen wearing a black shirt while accessorizing the look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings. The 37-year-old wore her long, highlighted locks down and messy, and it appears as though there were some pink streaks in her hair, which may just be due to the lighting in the photo.

The singer completed the look by wearing a gorgeous application of makeup that came complete with smoky eyeliner, bold eyebrows, mascara, blush, highlighter, and sexy red lipstick. The post has not even been live on her account for 24 hours, but it’s earned the pop singer a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 61,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments.

Many of Kelly’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks absolutely stunning while countless others couldn’t help but express their excitement over her upcoming Las Vegas residency. A few more fans had no words for the shot and simply commented by using their choice of emoji.

“So excited and happy for you, Kelly!!” one of her fans commented on the new post.

“Gorgeous! U R but more important is your heart, U reveal that,” a second social media user commented.

“Yes girl! Slayyyy with that loook,” another Instagram user raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

It’s safe to say that Kelly’s upcoming Vegas residency is sure to be smash.