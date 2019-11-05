Rebel Wilson Shows Off Apparent Weight Loss In New Video: ‘I Let The Puppies Out!’

Rebel's latest Instagram post had fans full of praise as she showed off a seemingly slimmer figure.

Actress Rebel Wilson showed off her apparent recent weight loss in a stunning new video posted to Instagram. The gorgeous actress appeared to have a slimmer figure in the clip she uploaded on November 4, which had fans gushing in the comments section about just how good she looked.

In the video, the Isn’t It Romantic and Pitch Perfect actress wowed in a slinky black dress that perfectly hugged her jaw-dropping curves. The ensemble featured a V-cut neckline to flash just a little skin on her top half. It also covered Rebel’s arms with sleeves that stretched just past her elbow and flared out for a fun and glamorous effect.

The star paired the dark dress with nude, pointed high heels that elongated her legs.

Rebel looked happy and healthier than ever as she confidently walked in the social media upload. She did her very best sassy walk with one hand on her hip while strutting on a wooden runway. The actress sashayed around on the walkway, which was decorated with several rows of large individual bulb lights that formed an archway over her head.

She had a huge grin on her face as she strutted her stuff for the camera, smiling from ear to ear with her blond hair down and curly.

Rebel walked with two adorable dogs alongside her and joked in the caption that she had “let the puppies out” to promote the fictional movie “Pooch Perfect.” The pun was actually a reference to the hit 2012 musical film she starred in alongside Anna Kendrick.

As reported by Hollywood Life, the comments section of her upload was completely flooded with love from fans who pointed out Rebel’s seemingly slimmer figure.

“You look amazing,” one fan wrote with a smiley face with hearts for eyes and a fire emoji.

Another said, “How fabulous are you looking!!!!!”

A third commented on the body confident actress’s latest post, “Few women in Hollywood are this hot.”

Loading...

A fourth added, “Girl you are looking [fire].”

Earlier this year, it was reported by Hollywood Life that Rebel had purportedly lost 40 pounds and had been working out with trainer to the stars Gunnar Peterson. Gunnar previously revealed to Us Weekly that the actress had been working out four days a week with him when she was in town.

Her apparent slim-down comes after The Inquisitr reported that Rebel hinted at the possibility of starring in Pitch Perfect 4 in a post shared to Instagram.