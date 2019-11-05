Fitness Bombshell Katelyn Runck Flaunts Bikini Body In Beachside Photos

Fitness model Katelyn Runck gave her Instagram followers a treat on Tuesday when she shared photos in which she wore a bikini that could hardly contain her assets.

Katelyn’s yellow and white striped bikini was a skimpy number left little to the imagination. The top was a classic triangle design with string that tied around her neck. The piece barely covered Katelyn’s breasts, and gave her fans plenty of cleavage to look at. The bottoms were just as skimpy as the top, covering as little as possible. On full display was Katelyn’s enviable figure.

The update consisted of three photos showing Katelyn in different poses somewhere on a bach. The first snap showed Katelyn from the front leaning against a rock as she gave the camera a serious look. Katelyn’s voluptuous chest and chiseled abs were the main focus point in the snap.

The second photo captured Katelyn from a closer angle. Backlit by the sun, her bronze skin glowed as she adjusted her bikini straps. She looked at something off in the distance with her long hair tossed over one shoulder.

The third snap showed Katelyn’s entire body as she stood barefoot in the sand near the shore. The beauty struck a pose by lifting one knee and flaunting her curvy hips. She gazed off to the side as turquoise waters rolled ashore behind her.

In the post’s caption, she joked that she had innocent moments while also asking her followers which photo they preferred.

Some fans had a favorite, but others seemed unable to choose a favorite.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous and stunning body in all three pics,” wrote one admirer followed by rose and heart emoji.

Other fans gushed over how pretty the model was in the snaps.

“1 & 2. To be totally honest, you are the most beautiful woman my eyes have ever seen. That includes Victoria secret models and Cindy Crawford,” commented one follower.

Loading...

“I follow a lot of women. You’re by far one of my favorites,” said another fan.

‘You could be wearing ALL the clothes in the world at once and still look like Aphrodite!” commented one admirer.

It’s true that Katelyn would probably look good modeling just about anything, but the model doesn’t seem to mind flaunting her figure. She recently showed off her curves in a sexy one-piece bathing suit. One of her more popular updates in recent weeks showed her flaunting her body in a tiny bikini.