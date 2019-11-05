Ariel Winter Flaunts Curves In Skintight Leggings While Walking Her Dogs In L.A.

Ariel Winter was spotted wearing some tight leggings as she took her four dogs to the groomer in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

The Daily Mail reports that the paparazzi snapped photos of Ariel as she ran errands and picked up her pooches from a day of pampering at the salon. The Modern Family star looked casual and comfortable as she wore some dark blue leggings and a plain black T-shirt in the photos. However, she was only snapped exiting the building, which had a cozy vibe, and boasted white twinkle lights around the doorway.

Ariel’s lean legs and curvy booty were on full display in the tight pants. She also showcased her toned arms in the casual top, and paired the ensemble with some gray sneakers.

The actress had her long, dark brown hair parted down the middle and styled in shiny, soft curls that fell down her back. She appeared to go jewelry-free, but did opt for a full face of makeup. The look included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She also included pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and nude lips to complete the natural look.

Ariel appeared to be alone as she picked up her adorable dogs, whose names are Cash, Chloe, Cleo, and Casper. All four of the dogs are of different breeds, and Ariel decided to grab the three smaller ones before heading back inside to get her large, fluffy white pet, Casper.

In the photos, Ariel has all of the dogs on leashes that vary in color from pink, blue, and red. Casper’s leash was significantly thicker than his adopted doggy siblings, likely due to his large size.

The outlet claims that after making multiple trips into the groomer’s building, Ariel corralled all four of the pups into her car in order to take them home.

Last fall, Ariel opened up to Us Weekly Magazine about life with multiple dogs, revealing that things can get a bit crazy in her home.

“Very chaotic,” the actress said of her life with the pups. “They run off a lot of their energy together. They all play a lot. They love each other so they are always playing in the backyard, in the front yard, in the house, on the couch.”

However, Ariel says that her favorite part about having the dogs in her life is the “unconditional love” they give her, admitting that there is “nothing” like it.