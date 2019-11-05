Donald Trump Offers U.S. Troops To Fight Foreign War Against Drug Cartel In Mexico

This morning, President Donald Trump sent a series of tweets to Mexico’s “new” president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, offering U.S. troops to help its neighbors to the south fight Mexican drug cartels. Obrador took office last December 1.

In a series of three tweets, Trump told the story of a U.S. family that found itself caught between drug cartels shooting at each other in Mexico that left several dead, including children.

“If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

In the third tweet, President Trump reiterated that he is ready to send help to Mexico.

“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!”

The attack that Trump referenced in his tweets is one that left at least nine dual Mexican-U.S. citizens dead, according to a report from CNN. The nine were all members of a prominent Mormon family — mostly women and children. Three vehicles carrying the family came under attack traveling between the Mexican states of Sonora and Chihuahua in the midst of moving.

A member of the family, Alex LeBaron, said that the deaths occurred in two separate attacks, and he believed it happened by accident with rival drug gangs mistaking the family for members of the other group.

After the president tweeted, several Twitter users replied and reminded him that recently, he claimed the need to bring U.S. troops home, leaving the country’s Kurdish allies alone while Turkey attacked. The president faced public outcry over his decision last month. Even soldiers who fought alongside the Kurds criticized his choice, The Inquisitr previously reported. In the face of the disapproval, Trump cited the need to stop being the world’s police force and allow soldiers to return home.

Some cynical users believed that the president tweeted about the situation to distract from other news at home where he faces impeachment. A CNN report highlighted several instances that came to light in recently released transcripts of testimony showing Trump grabbing power.

However, many other people on Twitter supported the idea of getting rid of the Mexican drug cartels. They noted that if the U.S. can defeat the Islamic State, then they can also help rid the world of the drug cartels in Mexico.