Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Sets Hope Up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 6 reveals that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will excitedly make her way to Forrester Creations. The blonde believes that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has finally changed his mind about the adoption. But according to She Knows Soaps, Hope will have her hopes dashed when she enters the office at the fashion house.

Thomas will call Hope and tell her to meet him at Forrester Creations. However, knowing that Hope may be leery of him after their last meeting, Thomas will lure her to Forrester Creations by letting her think that she may get what she wants. The soap opera spoilers tease that Thomas will tell her to bring along the adoption papers for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Thinking that Thomas has changed his mind, Hope will race to her place of work. She wants to get him to commit his signature to the document before he changes his mind and decides that he no longer wants to share custody of the little boy. Hope badly wants to become Douglas’s legal mother and wants Thomas to make it official. She wants to have an equal say in Douglas’s life since she believes that Thomas is unfit to be a parent.

However, she will be surprised when she arrives at the office, per The Inquisitr. A romantic scene will greet the new mother and she will be stunned at the effort Thomas and Douglas put into creating such a dreamy setting. Thomas will be dressed to the nines, and Douglas will also be suited up as he sits on the desk.

Hope may realize that she has been set up and that Thomas has no intention of signing the adoption papers. As he previously told her, he wants to wake up next to her for the rest of his life. Thomas wants them to co-parent together, but then she must commit to him. Even though Hope had told Thomas that she was planning a future with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Thomas insisted that she needed to rethink her future.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope will find herself in an impossible situation. Both Thomas and Douglas want to hear that she will commit to them, while her heart is actually with Liam and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). However, things will take a dramatic turn for the worst when Hope denies Thomas’ demands.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS.