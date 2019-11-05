Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Rocks Minuscule White Bikini While Sipping From Her Water Bottle

Gabby Epstein‘s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The new addition to the Australian bombshell’s feed was shared on Monday, November 4, and was an instant hit with her 2.2 million followers. The post included not one, but two sizzling snaps of the babe standing outside in the middle of the street, sipping from a large water bottle to hydrate for her beach day. As per usual, the 25-year-old was sporting some seriously skimpy swimwear for her time by the water, making for a display that proved impossible to be ignored.

Gabby sent temperatures soaring on her page with the sizzling double Instagram update that saw her flaunting her incredible figure in a minuscule two-piece from the brand Fashion Nova, which often provides her with some eye-popping looks that her fans go absolutely wild for.

Today’s look was no different, and included a nearly non-existent white bikini that left very little to the imagination, and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The barely-there swimsuit included a triangle-style top that was barely big enough to contain Gabby’s voluptuous assets. The small cups covered only what was necessary, spilling cleavage out from every angle and certainly posing threat to a wardrobe malfunction if the waves were a bit rough as she spent her day on the beach.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were arguably even more risque, and certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform’s standards. The number featured a daring, high-cut design that exposed Gabby’s curvy booty and toned thighs in their entirety, while also flaunting her trim waist and sculpted abs in all of the right ways.

Upping the ante of the swim set were its clear, plastic straps that were easy to miss at first glance of the blonde beauty’s new photos. The detail made the small pieces of fabric almost appear painted on to the model’s body, making for a seriously NSFW display.

Gabby added a pair of gold hoop earrings to her look for a bit of bling, as well as a necklace stack that included a long, pendant necklace that fell right in the middle of her bust. She wore her platinum locks up in a messy bun that sat high up on her head, keeping her hair from falling in front of her face and allowing her to show off her striking features with a minimal makeup look that looked nothing short of stunning.

Fans were far from shy about showing their love for the newest addition to Gabby’s Instagram page. As of this writing, the post has earned nearly 67,000 likes within 17 hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds took their admiration for the photos a step further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for the model’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Body goals,” one person wrote, while another said that Gabby was “beautiful and breathtaking.”

“You gotta wear this bikini more! Looks great on you,” commented a third.

Gabby often flaunts her impressive physique in scandalous clothing for social media. Recently, she did just that again during a game of ping pong, where she wore a dangerously cheeky, thong bodysuit that exposed her booty in its entirety, and brought some serious heat to her page.