‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Puts On A Busty Show In Black Lingerie

Maitland Ward took to her Instagram account on Monday night to share a brand new photo of herself wearing nothing but some racy black lingerie.

Maitland left little to the imagination as she stood in her bedroom to snap the mirror selfie. The former Boy Meets World star smiled for the camera as she posed in her black lace bra and matching bikini-cut panties.

Maitland showcased her famous curves, flaunting her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. The actress opted to wear her long, red hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head. She also decided on a full face of makeup for the photo.

The application included defined eyebrows, long lashes, dark eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink lipstick to complete the glam look. Maitland rocked some bright red polish on her fingernails as well.

In the background of the photo, a gray chair can be seen in the corner while a television looked over a bed, although Maitland’s lingerie-clad figure definitely stole the show.

In the caption, the actress thanked her fans for their love and support following the announcement of her new deal with the adult entertainment company Deeper.

Of course, Maitland’s over 867,000 followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button over 28,000 times and leaving more than 300 comments in the span of just seven hours.

“Wow!! Just Gorgeous young lady,” one of Maitlan’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Love your happiness – it’s great to see and so sexy!!” another loyal fan stated.

“You are on your way to a legendary status,” a third social media user said, adding red heart and kissing face emoji.

“Congratulations! Can’t wait to see what you have coming up,” a fourth person commented.

Last week, Maitland posted another lingerie photo in honor of Halloween. The actress looked like a sexy homicidal maniac in a blood-covered lab coat, which she left open to expose her red bra underneath.

In the photo, Maitland held a fake machete in her hand while wearing dramatic eye makeup and a vivid red lipstick. She alos had auburn hair disheveled as she got into character. In the caption of the photo, the social media sensation claimed that she had a “bloody good” Halloween.

Maitland Ward’s fans loved that snap as well, as it has raked in over 35,000 likes and more than 300 comments to date.