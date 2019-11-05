Katharine McPhee Pats Her Booty In A Red Bikini While On A Pedal Board

Katharine stunned in a bikini while pedalling on the ocean alongside husband David Foster.

Katharine McPhee (who’s also known by her married name of Katharine Foster) got a little saucy on the water in a new video posted to her Instagram account this week. The stunning singer and actress showed off her fun side while on a pedal boat during a recent vacation with her new husband David Foster, as she flashed her fit and toned body in a red bikini and showed off a hilarious hand gesture.

In the clip she shared with her 678,000 followers on November 3, the American Idol Season 5 runner-up could be seen as she pedalled away on the board as she and David headed out onto the ocean together. The newlyweds, who married in a June, both made their way towards a number of luxury yachts that could be seen in the distance, one of which was presumably theirs.

Katharine stunned fans in her fun bikini look, which was made up of a pair of high waisted red bottoms and a matching one-shoulder top that perfectly showcased her flat and toned tummy and her long, lean legs.

The star had her long brunette hair tied up and away from her face in a ponytail and also appeared to keep the accessories to a minimum.

Taking things one step further during her sunny excursion, the “Over It” singer even hilariously patted herself on the booty a few times as she and David rode away together.

While Katharine peddled around and held on to the handles of her yellow board while still standing, David opted for a pretty unique water vehicle that saw him sit down and peddle on a bike-style contraption with two black and white buoyant shapes either side of him to keep him afloat.

In the caption, Katharine joked to fans that she was “taking bets” on whether it would be herself or her husband who fell into the water first.

Many fans left comments on the new vacation post, where they shared praise for Katharine.

“Beautiful,” one person said of the star, while another Instagram user commented, “You guys are the cutest.”

A third follower added, “So happy to see you sooo happy!” while a fourth said, “Omg stunning!”

The star didn’t reveal exactly where she and her husband have been soaking up the sun, but did tag their location as being somewhere in Mexico.

Before hopping on the board, Katharine gave fans a better look at her colorful red bikini look in another Instagram upload.

She shared a sizzling photo with her fans that showed her posing in the two-piece on what appeared to be the side of a luxury yacht. In the caption, she revealed that the swimwear is available from Andie Swim.

The former Smash actress returned to the social media site to share another look at her swimwear on November 4, this time posting two photos of herself posing in a blue one-shoulder swimsuit in front of a helicopter before leaving Mexico.