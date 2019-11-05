Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Is Gorgeous Singing & Playing Guitar In Rare Video

Hilde Osland gave her 1.5 million followers something to get excited about Tuesday when she updated a rare video of her singing and playing the guitar while looking fabulous.

In the video, Hilde was presumably inside her home in an open area that showed a bar and a door behind her. She was dressed casually in a long-sleeved pink shirt and a pair of blue jeans. She held a turquoise acoustic guitar as she stood in front of the camera and sang a portion from the song “Your Song,” by Elton John.

Fans of the Instagram sensation will know that Hilde is more well-known for showing off her skin, but in this video, only a small portion of her abdomen was visible as she strummed the guitar.

Hilde might have been dressed casually, but she still looked gorgeous. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eyes and a pink color on her cheeks and lips. She donned a white color on her nails. She wore her signature blond hair down in loose waves as she performed the song.

In the post’s caption, Hilde indicated that it had been a while since she posted a video of her singing. The post was a hit, racking up over 19,000 likes within an hour of her posting it.

Needless to say, Hide’s fans raved over the clip.

“Love when you do these. Your [sic] a lot more than a hot body but love that as well. Thanks for sharing hildee,” said one admirer.

“What a pleasant way to start my morning. Thank you!” a second follower wrote with a heart emoji.

“You’re amazing! Someone get this woman signed!!” commented a third fan.

Some of her Hilde’s fans were surprised to know that the blond beauty could sing.

“Oh my god – you play guitar too? You are seriously perfect,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of Hilde’s fans think she is perfect, and she knows how to get their attention. Most of the time she does it by modeling skimpy clothes that show off her fabulous figure. In October, she wowed her fans when she wore a bikini top with a pair of Daisy Dukes. She also seems to enjoy flaunting her fit physique in barely-there bikinis.

That being said, Hilde has been playing and singing for several years. In 2011, she competed in Norway Idol. While she didn’t win, she showed that she does have some talent and is more than just a pretty face.