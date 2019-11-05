Janet Jackson Boasts Her Natural Beauty With Makeup-Free Selfie In Australia

Ahead of her upcoming tour, Janet Jackson has landed in Australia.

The “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker has been keeping her fans up to date on her journey. Yesterday, she posted a video of herself at the airport about to jet out of the country, as The Inquisitr reported.

The music icon posted a selfie to her Instagram account this morning, letting fans know she has landed, geotagging her upload with Perth, Australia.

Jackson appears to be in the same attire she wore on her flight. She sports her curly locks down and wears a black cap with “equality” written in white capital letters, followed by a period. She rocks a black sweater and seems to be in the back of a car.

Jackson flashes her pearly whites for the camera. She is showing off her natural beauty by wearing no makeup. Jackson glows in the photo and looks like she is living her best life on the road. The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” chart-topper has had a music career spanning four decades and clearly enjoys the touring life.

In the caption of her post, she added a smiley face emoji.

Jackson has most likely landed in Perth for her first tour stop in the city later this week. The “Someone To Call My Lover” songstress will perform at the HBF Park on November 8 alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon for an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019.”

The tour will continue across the country, visiting other cities including, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney. Jackson is scheduled to headline each night.

Her set is in celebration of her legendary studio album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, which was released 30 years ago.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post quickly racked up more than 10,000 likes, proving to be an instant hit with her followers.

“Welcome to Aus! Look forward to seeing you in the rest of the tour,” one user wrote.

“Morning Ms. Janet, the glow up is real,” another follower shared.

“I’m so happy that your posting on social media more,” a third fan remarked.

“Good morning beautiful goddess,” a fourth follower commented.

Jackson is known for being a private celebrity, but she seems to have embraced the world of social media recently. The “So Excited” entertainer has shared new content nearly every day for the past week on her Instagram account.